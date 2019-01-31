Samsung Galaxy S10 enters mass production, 5G variant to launch later this year and other leaks

Samsung has reportedly started mass production of its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10. According to a report by The Investor, which cites sources from Samsung’s supply chain sources, the production began on January 25. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 series on February 20 in San Francisco.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G release date delayed?

The Galaxy S10 5G, however, hasn’t entered mass production yet, the report claims. It’s being said that only the Galaxy S10 5G variant will be manufactured at the company’s Gumi plant in Korea, while the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10E are being massed produced in Samsung’s Vietnam plant. The report claims that the devices currently in production include only 4G smartphones. That being said, an industry source added that the Galaxy S10 5G variant will be mass produced in the first half of 2019 in partnership with Verizon and AT&T.

Samsung’s foldable phone will be expensive

The South Korean major’s first foldable smartphone won’t be cheap. The Investor believes that the foldable phone, which uses a flexible screen, will reportedly be priced more than 2 million won (or approx Rs 1,27,698). Samsung first teased its foldable smartphone at the company’s developer conference in November last year. During the conference, Samsung said that it would begin the mass production of foldable Infinity Display in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ to come with 1TB storage

Samsung recently announced that it has begun production of the industry’s first 1TB embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) 2.1. That means the Galaxy S10 will likely be the world’s first smartphone to come with 1TB of onboard storage, though the Galaxy S10 Plus will only offer 1TB native storage.

Samsung Galaxy S10: Detachable screen protector, in-screen fingerprint scanner

Samsung will reportedly supply a “detachable screen protector” with the Galaxy S10. Evidently, the screen protector will cover the phone’s side edges, and it could come pre-installed. Moreover, the Galaxy S10 series is said to feature Qualcomm’s second-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The Investor claims that the latest generation solution will make it faster to unlock the device compared to the current implementations seen on the devices like Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Vivo Nex. Keep in mind that only two high-end models will feature an ultra-sonic fingerprint scanner, while the Galaxy S10E will come with an optical fingerprint scanner.

All three Galaxy S10 devices are expected to come with slim bezels and a punch hole design. We might also see a triple-camera setup on the Galaxy S10 series and either Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 chipset.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and Galaxy S10E, alongside a foldable smartphone will be made official on February 20 in San Francisco.