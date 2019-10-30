Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Samsung is reportedly working on a watered-down version of its Galaxy S10 smartphone, dubbed Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. According to a new report by GalaxyClub, a new smartphone with the model number SM-G770F has shown up on the Geekbench database and might be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

According to the Geekbench listing, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. Do keep in mind that in some regions including the US, Samsung does not ship smartphones powered by its Exynos processors instead, it uses Qualcomm chipsets.

On the website, the alleged Galaxy S10 Lite was able to score 742 in its single-core test, whereas, it was able to garner a multi-core score of 2,604.

The device was running Google’s Android 10 operating system with what we can expect the One UI 2.0 skin on top. Not much is known about the upcoming device as of now, however, according to a separate report by SamMobile, we can expect the device to launch after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S11 series next year.

The specifications seem oddly similar to the rumoured Galaxy A91, which according to reports will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If Samsung decides to go this way and launch a Galaxy S10 Lite, it would be quite odd, as it already launched a watered down version of the series, known as the Galaxy S10e.