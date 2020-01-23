Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in three colour options – Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in three colour options – Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with 48MP triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 855 has been launched in India at Rs 39,999. The Galaxy S10 Lite is a stripped-down version of the flagship Galaxy S10, which was launched last year. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale from February 4.

The smartphone can be pre-booked from across retails stores as well as Samsung’s own website and Flipkart. It will be available in three colour options – Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue. As part of pre-booking offers, Samsung is offering one-time screen replacement at Rs 1,999, which will cover accidental screen damage within one year of purchase. Those using ICICI Bank credit cards can avail an additional Rs 3,000 cashback.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It features a triple rear camera setup where the main sensor is a 48MP Super Steady OIS camera in addition to a 12MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide sensor and a third 5MP sensor. The front camera is 32MP.

Apart from Super Steady OIS, which ensures steady photos and videos, other key features of the rear camera are Live Focus video, Zoom-in Mic, and AI Scene Optimizer that is capable of recognising 30 types of subjects. The Intelligent Flaw Detector feature is said to intelligently detect common photo mistakes such as closed eyes, blurring, and excessive backlighting to help with enhanced photos.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The battery is 4,500mAh with support for 25W super fast charging technology. The smartphone packs features like Game Booster as well as Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health.

