Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India soon, reveals Flipkart teaser

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will launch in India soon, reveals a teaser page on Flipkart. The Galaxy S10 Lite is a more affordable variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 flagship smartphone, which was unveiled in 2019. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is listed as ‘Flipkart Unique’, which suggests the device will likely be exclusive to the e-commerce site.

An exact date of launch in India as well as pricing details are unclear at this point. Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 Lite alongside Galaxy Note 10 Lite earlier this week. However, the company has not revealed prices of the both the devices or their global availability. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has been launched in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colour options.

It looks like Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come to India after all, but whether Galaxy Note 10 will be available in the market as well is not clear as of now. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, which starts from January 7.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a hole punch cutout similar to Galaxy Note 10 smartphones. There is no curved display though. The Galaxy S10 Lite ditches a 3.5mm headset jack just like the Note 10 series.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by a 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top. The battery is a 4,500mAh one. Whether the device supports fast charging is not known at this point.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sports a triple camera setup on the back, a combination of a 48MP wide-angle primary sensor with Super Steady OIS AF, 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a third 5MP macro sensor. The front camera is 32MP.

