Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications leaked online

Samsung is reportedly going to launch its Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone in early 2020. The device will complement the next year’s lineup of Galaxy S11 devices. According to a new report by WinFuture, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and will come with a 48MP camera with a new ‘tOIS’ technology for stabilisation.

According to the report, the Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a centrally-positioned hole-punch display, similar to the one we got to see in the Note 10 lineup. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It is being said that the company will use the Snapdragon 855 processor in all regions and no Exynos-powered variant will be launched.

The device will come with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The device will sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.

Coming to the cameras, the device will feature a 48MP primary sensor on the back with ‘tOIS’ (tilt-OIS), paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, it will sport a 32MP sensor for taking selfies. The device will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 on top.

The device will be priced around Euro 679.99 (approximately Rs 53,700) and will be made available in black, white and blue colour options.

