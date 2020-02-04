Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now on sale in India: Here are the top features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now on sale in India at Rs 39,999 (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now on sale in India at Rs 39,999 (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, the mid-range version of the premium Galaxy S10 series flagship from 2019, is now available in India. The Galaxy S10 Lite was open for pre-bookings earlier and the price is Rs 39,999 in India. The smartphone is available in only one RAM and storage variant, which is 8GB RAM+128GB storage. Samsung has also introduced its Note 10 Lite in the market, which is starting at Rs 38,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: launch offers

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with the launch offers like extra Rs 3000 off on exchange of an older smartphone. This means if a user is a trading in an eligible device for the Galaxy S10 Lite, they will get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on the device. So if the device is worth Rs 7,000, then Samsung will give a discount of Rs 10,000.

This offer is listed on Samsung’s website and includes a long list of eligible devices for this exchange offer. Samsung is offering Rs 3000 cashback for ICICI Bank credit card users who purchase the smartphone. The Galaxy S10 Lite comes in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Top features

Triple camera and Super Steady OIS: Samsung is emphasizing the camera as the key feature of the Galaxy S10 Lite. Unlike the regular S10 and the S10+, which sport a 12MP main camera, the Galaxy S10 Lite variant gets a 48MP main camera at the back.

This phone also has a triple camera at the back, and the set up includes the 48MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP macro camera. Samsung says the main camera comes with hardware-enabled Super Steady Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which will ensure that videos remain steady, even the user is moving around. This will also ensure better quality photos in low-light, according to Samsung.

The Super Steady OIS is a hardware feature as the camera module is placed inside a gimbal-like casing to ensure better stability. The feature is turned on by default when using the main camera. For shooting videos with the ultra wide-angle camera, Samsung also has a different Super Steady Mode. Once this is turned on, it will ensure that videos shot with this ultra-wide camera are more stable.

Macro camera, front camera: The camera setup also includes a 5MP camera at the back, which is a Macro camera. This will let users get as close as 4 cms to the subject at hand and get closeup shots. This is ideal with shooting pictures of flowers, etc and you want to capture more detail. However, other brands like Redmi and Realme have offered macro cameras which are 2MP, but let users get as close as 2 cms to the subject. The Galaxy S10 Lite gets a 32MP front camera.

Specifications: The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is last year’s flagship processor from the chipset-maker. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory expandable to 512GB. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery and support for 25W Super-Fast Charging technology. The display is 6.7-inches with full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and this has a punch-hole design. The front camera is placed bang in the centre, and not to the side like on the S10 series.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is also made of ‘Glasstic, which is a mixture of glass and plastic, which gives the phone a glossy, premium finish, while keeping it light. The phone run Android 10 based on One UI from Samsung. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

