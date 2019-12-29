Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leaked user manual confirms its design

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a centrally-positioned hole-punch display, similar to the one we got to see in the Note 10 lineup. (Image: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles) Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a centrally-positioned hole-punch display, similar to the one we got to see in the Note 10 lineup. (Image: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles)

The user manual of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone bearing model number SM-G770F has been allegedly leaked, confirming its design ahead of its expected launch in early 2020. The user manual accessed by Sammobile reiterates the phone design that we’ve seen in the render leaks over the past couple of months.

The report mentions that the user manual is in Portuguese and the images included in the manual shows a punch hole on the screen aligned to the centre, similar to the one on the Galaxy Note 10 series. It also shows that all the physical button including the volume rockers and power button will be on the right side of the phone.

The phone will have an in-display fingerprint reader and the Type-C port will be at the bottom. At the back, the device will have a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically to the left. Also, the cameras are placed in a rectangular module that also carries the LED flash, similar to the Galaxy M30s and various renders of Galaxy S11.

The Galaxy S10 Lite user manual also shows the phone featuring both NFC and MST that will be used for Samsung Pay. Samsung has not announced anything regarding the Galaxy S10 Lite but the specifications of the device have already been leaked in the past.

As per the earlier report, the Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It has been reported that Samsung will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in the upcoming phone for all the regions and no Exynos-powered variant will be released.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is said to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor with a new ‘tOIS’ technology for stabilisation. The secondary lens on the phone is reported to be a 12MP ultrawide angle lens and the third sensor will be a 5MP macro lens. On the front, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to feature a 32MP selfie shooter placed in the hole punch.

As per the report, the Galaxy S10 Lite will sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution. The device is said to be backed by 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Reportedly, the Galaxy S10 Lite will run Android 10 out of the box with the company’s own One UI 2.0 on top.

The phone is said to be available in three colour options– Blue, Black, and White. As far as pricing is concerned, the Galaxy S10 Lite is reported to be priced around Euro 679.99, which is around Rs 53,700 (approximately).

