Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India launch on January 23, reveals Flipkart teaser

Samsung recently showcased its Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones at CES 2020. Now, Flipkart via its mobile app has revealed that Samsung will be launching its Galaxy S10 Lite in India on January 23.

According to the poster, Samsung will be launching its Galaxy S10 Lite in India on January 23. It does not reveal when the device will be made available for consumers to purchase or how much will it be priced at. However, it does confirm that India will also be getting the Snapdragon 855 variant of the device and will come with 8GB of RAM. The 6GB RAM variant might not launch in the country.

According to a recent report by IANS, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000. Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, will be a bit cheaper priced between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.

The device will be made available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colour options. The device will launch in India just a few days ahead of the annual Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11, where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 lineup along with the Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for the company’s 45W fast charging technology.

It features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP wide-angle sensor with Super Steady OIS AF paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

There is still no word as to when the company will launch its Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India, however, according to recent leaks it is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite in India.

