Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in 512GB variant introduced in India: Price, sale date

Samsung has introduced a 512GB storage option for its Galaxy S10 Lite phone in the Indian market. The S10 Lite went on sale in February in India and comes with the Snapdragon 855 processor and a triple camera at the back, which includes a 48MP main camera. The 512GB variant will cost Rs 44,999, though the company is introducing a new launch offer as well, which includes up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus.

This year, Samsung introduced Lite versions for both the S10 and Note 10 series, which was a first. The Note 10 Lite starts at Rs 38,999 in India, the S10 Lite at Rs 39,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with 512GB storage: Price in India, sale date

The new variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a price in India of Rs 44,999. The base variant of the S10 Lite comes with 128GB storage, though it includes support for microSD card at 512GB as well. The price is Rs 39,999. The colours for the new variant are Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue.

The Galaxy S10 Lite with 512GB storage will be available in India starting March 1. It will be sold across offline retail stores, Samsung’s Opera House, Samsung e-shop and e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon. There is an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5000 in exchange of their old smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ resolution SAMOLED display. This is the Infinity-O display from Samsung, though the Lite series has a flat screen and not the dual-curved display like the premium S10 series. The phone is also made of ‘Glasstic’ which is a mix of plastic and glass, and does not have a complete glass body like the S10 series.

The Galaxy S10 Lite runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the 512GB variant continues with 8GB RAM, which is seen on the 128GB storage option. Samsung has stressed about the camera on the S10 Lite, which has a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera. The front camera is 32MP.

With the rear camera, the S10 Lite comes with what Samsung calls as Super Steady Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Samsung has placed the 48MP camera inside gimbal-like hardware, which ensures the camera unit stays steady in all kinds of lighting condition to ensure blur free photos and more stable videos, even when the user’s hands are not so steady. The ultra-wide camera gets a ‘Super Steady video’ mode, which promises steady videos when shooting in the wide-angle option.

The Galaxy S10 Lite sports a 4500mAh battery and 25W fast charging capability. The phone runs Android 10 based on Samsung’s own One UI.

