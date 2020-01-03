Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched, to be showcased at CES 2020

Galaxy S10 Lite will be made available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colour options, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be made available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour options. Galaxy S10 Lite will be made available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colour options, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be made available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour options.

Samsung has just launched the lite versions of its 2019 flagships, named the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. These are watered-down versions of the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones launched back in 2019. The company is yet to reveal the prices of both devices.

This is the first time that the company has launched a lite version of its smartphones, which will now be made available at a cheaper price. Earlier it had launched the Galaxy S10e, a watered-down version of the Galaxy S10 lineup at a lower price.

The company is yet to reveal their availability in the global markets including India. Galaxy S10 Lite will be made available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colour options, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be made available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour options. Both the devices will be showcased at CES 2020 from January 7 to January 10, being held in Las Vegas.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a centred hole punch cutout similar to the one we got to see in the Galaxy Note 10 devices. The display is flat instead of the curved ones, Samsung has been using in its flagships for some time now.

The device is powered by an unnamed 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, the company did not reveal if it will come with fast charging support or not.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP wide-angle sensor with Super Steady OIS AF paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

Just like the Note 10 series, the Galaxy S10 Lite has also gotten rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

Now for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which will come with an S-Pen just like its elder siblings the Note 10 and Note 10+. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The device is powered by an unnamed 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor, with a top clock speed of 2.7GHz.

The device will come with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which we do not know will come with fast charging capabilities or not.

Just like the Galaxy S10 Lite, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite also features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP Dual Pixel wide-angle sensor with OIS paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor with OIS. On the front, it sports a 32MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies.

Just like the Note 10 series, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has also gotten rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are quite similar, with the major differences being that of the camera and S-Pen support.

