Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could have 4,370mAh battery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S10-series in March this year, which at the moment, is made up of Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e. However, looks like the South Korean giant is planning to expand the lineup with Galaxy S10 Lite.

The device has been spotted with model number SM-G770F/DS on Brazil’s certification website Anatel confirming that the Galaxy S10 Lite is backed by a 4,370mAh battery. Previous rumours suggest that the battery on the new phone could be 4,5000mAh with support for 45W fast charging.

There is a chance that Galaxy S10 Lite really sports a 4,5000mAh battery and Anatel lists only the minimal battery capacity of the device. and the actual battery on the Galaxy S10 could be 4,500mAh.

This is not the first time, the Galaxy S10 Lite made it to the news. In the past, the device was spotted on Geekbench confirming its key specifications. As per the listing, the Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The listing also reveals that the new S10-series phone will run Android 10 out of the box.

Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and a 48MP+12MP+5MP triple rear camera. The front camera on the phone is said to be 32MP selfie shooter. The phone is expected to come in three colour variants– White, Black, and Blue.

In comparison, the cheapest Galaxy S10-series device, Galaxy S10e, costs Rs 55,900 and features a 5.8-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, Exynos 9820 processor (Snapdragon 855 in the US), 16MP+12MP dual rear camera, 10MP front camera, and 3,100mAh battery.

The most premium Galaxy S10-series model, Galaxy S10+, is priced at Rs 73,900 and features a QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, Exynos 9820 processor (SD 855 in the US), 12MP+12MP+16MP triple rear camera setup, and 4,100mAh battery.