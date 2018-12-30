Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite case render reveals flat screen design, wireless charging support

Thanks to a newly leaked case render, we have a solid idea of exactly how Samsung Galaxy S10’s lite version is going to look like. According to a prominent Twitter leaker Ice Universe, the image you see in this article is of the Galaxy S10 Lite. “This is a conceptual diagram of the Galaxy S10 Lite form the phone case manufacturer,” Ice Universe states.

Advertising

As you can see in the image, the device appears to have a flat screen design and not a curved display. One can also spot a small display hole on the top-right corner of the screen, similar to the Galaxy A8s and Honor View20. One the bottom there is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The image also hints at wireless charging support on Galaxy S10 Lite.

The hype around the Galaxy S10 is natural- after all, the flagship smartphone will be a huge update over the company’s previous-generation Galaxy S devices. The 10th anniversary Galaxy S10 is expected to be made available in three models: Galaxy S10 (6.1-inch Super AMOLED), Galaxy S10 Plus (6.4-inch Super AMOLED) and Galaxy S10 Lite (5.8-inch Super AMOLED). All three smartphones are rumoured to come with different screen sizes and camera optics. The Wall Street Journal meanwhile, claims there will be a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 as well.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S10 will be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor or Exynos 9820 chipset, water and dust resistance, glass and metal design, wireless charging, and much more.

This is a conceptual diagram of the Galaxy S10 Lite from the phone case manufacturer. pic.twitter.com/2FxRiMJyG1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 28, 2018

It’s been reported that Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup will be announced on February 20 at the company’s high-profile Unpacked event, with pre-orders set to start on the same day, followed by the availability on March 8. Samsung hasn’t yet announced a release date for the Galaxy S10, so take this speculate launch date with a grain of salt.