Samsung Galaxy S10 listed for pre-orders in the US; Galaxy Buds also coming

Samsung Galaxy S10 will be unveiled on February 20 at the company’s Unpacked event in San Francisco. Ahead of its official debut, the Galaxy S10 is listed for reservation in the US on the company’s site. Those interested can sign-up to reserve the upcoming flagship to save up to $550 in exchange for their old device.

The condition being, users will have to place their order and complete transaction within 72 hour period when the device goes on sale to avail the offers. The reservation period is till 11:59 pm ET and it can be done through Samsung’s official website in the US or Shop Samsung app. In addition, the company is offering a $50 instant credit on accessories.

Those interested in reserving the next-generation Galaxy phone are required to fill in their personal details like name, email and zip code. Then select whether they want their device unlocked to select their carrier from Verizon, AT$T Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular. Deliveries are expected to begin by March 8.

The trade-in value from phones from companies like Apple, Google, LG, Motorola in addition to Samsung are listed as well. For instance, Pixel 3 series, as well as last year’s Apple iPhone models, iPhone 8 series, and iPhone X have a trade-in value of $550 each. In case of Samsung, only the Galaxy S9 series phones, Note 9 and Note 8 have full trade-in value of $550.

Separately, it has been confirmed through an official Samsung listing on its Vietnam website that the company will also launch its Galaxy Buds earphones alongside the Galaxy S10. As part of pre-order offers, the phone will come bundled with JBL Charge 3, a Clear View Case for the phone, and Galaxy Buds worth a total of VND 7,000,000, which is worth around Rs 21,000 on conversion.

The standard Galaxy S10 is expected to be unveiled alongside the high-end Galaxy S10+ and an affordable Galaxy S10 Lite (S10E) variant. The three smartphones will come with a punch-hole screen that the company calls Infinity-O display.

Both Galaxy S10 and S10+ will have triple rear cameras while the S10E is expected to come with dual rear cameras. There will be two front cameras on the premium Galaxy S10+. The other two phones will sport a single 10MP front camera. The phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.