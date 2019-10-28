Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup update adds slow-motion videos, Auto Hotspot features

Samsung reportedly is pushing out a new firmware update to its Galaxy S10 series in select countries including Germany and Switzerland. The update according to SamMobile, brings the October security patch, slow-motion selfie videos and more. It is being said that the update will roll out to more countries in the coming weeks.

Advertising

According to the report, the update brings a number of new features and bug fixes including the ability to record slow-motion videos, the addition of Auto Hotspot feature, improved fingerprint recognition and addition of ‘Media’ and ‘Devices’ buttons to the notification shade.

The ability to record slow-motion videos is quite similar to the ‘slowfies’ feature that was introduced by Apple at its iPhone 11 series launch. Whereas, the new ‘Auto Hotspot’ feature lets users quickly share their internet connection from another device that’s also signed into the same Samsung account.

The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy S10 series users in Switzerland and Germany. It is expected to roll out soon to other regions too. To check if your device has got the update, go to Settings, then to the Software and click on check for updates, if the update shows up click on download and install.

Advertising

Also Read: Samsung launches Exynos 990 chipset with 5G modem, likely to power the Galaxy S11

The update also brings a few bug fixes, which the company did not list in the update log. Recently, Samsung also added a few camera features that debuted with the Galaxy Note 10 lineup.

In related news, Samsung is currently beta testing its One UI 2.0 ROM, which users can enrol themselves to test out. One UI 2.0 os based on Google’s Android 10 and it brings a slew of new features to eligible devices.