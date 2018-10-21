Samsung Galaxy S10 to sport in-display fingerprint scanner, notch-free display: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 could feature notch-free display, hints company

Samsung Galaxy S10 will launch in early 2019 and according to the earlier reports, the flagship model will have ‘significant’ design changes. A new report suggests the Galaxy S10 to likely have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which has been reported before as well.

According to SamMobile’s latest report, Samsung has published a patent entitled “Electronic Device Comprising Biometric Sensor” that details out how the company will build the optical fingerprint reader to the upcoming Galaxy S10. The patent was submitted to WIPO earlier this year, as per the report.

The patent application reveals a phone design with slim bezels and curved display that comes in line with previous leaks. One can also see an ‘optical sensor’ embedded under the display of the device.

Also Read- Samsung Galaxy S10 to have a dedicated AI unit in the chipset: Report

Samsung has reportedly revealed that the new Galaxy S10 smartphone will come with a notch-free display. In a tweet which was first spotted by UK tech site T3, Samsung Mobile US Twitter handle indicated that the upcoming Samsung flagship could come with a notch-less display.

The response was ‘prompted’ by a tweet from the official @MadeByGoogle Twitter account while announcing the new Pixel 3 series and inviting user feedback. Samsung Mobile US Twitter account mocked the Pixel 3 XL notch design said, “You could land a plane on it.”

Another report, according to Forbes has claimed Samsung might feature a ‘supersize’ screen on next year’s Galaxy flagship smartphone. The upcoming Galaxy S10 Plus is said to feature a large 6.44-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9, as per the Forbes report.

Previous leaks have revealed that the Galaxy S10 might sport triple camera set up, an improved 3D face scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The variant for India and other markets will likely sport the Exynos 9820 processor, which has also been spotted on GeekBench. Reports have also indicated, Samsung could include a dedicated AI processing unit as well similar to how Apple and Huawei have done on their phones.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd