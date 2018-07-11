Samsung Galaxy S10+ to feature five cameras in total, claims a new report

Samsung Galaxy S10+ could opt for a Huawei P20 Pro-like trip-camera unit on the back, claims a report. Samsung Galaxy S10+ could opt for a Huawei P20 Pro-like trip-camera unit on the back, claims a report.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is rumoured to sport five cameras in total. According to a South Korean outlet, The Bell, citing people familiar with the matter, Samsung Galaxy S9+ successor could opt for a Huawei P20 Pro-like trip-camera unit, allegedly consisting of a wide-angle lens, telephoto lens and 16MP ultra wide-angle lens. Up front, the handset is said to feature two selfie camera sensors like the Galaxy A8 (2018). The report also suggests Samsung could be planning to get rid of the iris scanner in favour of a much-secure solution similar to Apple’s Face ID technology, making up for a total of five cameras in the Galaxy S9+ successor.

The Bell previously reported Samsung Galaxy S10’s design has been finalised. Design-wise, the upcoming Galaxy S-series lineup is expected to be comparatively larger than the current Galaxy S9 series. However, the Infinity display is expected to continue. The report added Samsung Galaxy S10 could likely feature 3D sensing camera module and in-display fingerprint scanner. Going by the current report, 3D sensing camera module could be more likely to be placed on the front.

The report also suggests Samsung Galaxy S10 could be launched in three variants, internally codenamed internally called ‘Beyond 0’, ‘Beyond 1’, and ‘Beyond 2’. However, only Beyond 1 and Beyond 2 could sport an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Another report claimed previously the upcoming Galaxy S9 successor will be much faster, courtesy of Samsung’s new Mongoose M4 performance core, which is claimed to beat Apple’s lineup of 2018 iPhones. According to speculations, a processor inside Galaxy S10 is said to reach the maximum clock speed of 3.30 GHz.

Samsung will reportedly take the wraps off the Galaxy S10 lineup in February next year, probably at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

