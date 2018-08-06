Samsung Galaxy S10 to look like old Galaxy S9, suggests leak

Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumoured to feature five camera sensors (Image of Samsung Galaxy S9 for representation) Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumoured to feature five camera sensors (Image of Samsung Galaxy S9 for representation)

Samsung Galaxy S10 is widely anticipated to feature a unique and different design as compared to the previous iteration. However, a new report from tipster IceUniverse suggests next year’s Galaxy S10 smartphone might likely bear a design similar to the Galaxy S9.

IceUniverse took to its Twitter handle to reveal the details.

“Samsung has employees suggesting that the Galaxy S10 should maintain the S9 design. I suggest that Samsung immediately investigate the employee. It may be a spy sent to Samsung,” the tweet reads.

This suggests Samsung is likely to stick to its old ‘Infinity Display’ curve edge design. But earlier reports had revealed a few interesting factors of the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy S10. According to South Korean outlet, The Bell, Samsung is said to include a 3D camera on the purported Galaxy S10.

Reports reveal, that the company had collaborated with 3D-camera startup Mantis Vision to bring ‘3D-sensing’ camera technology. Further, The Bell reported that Samsung could incorporate a fingerprint-on-display (FOD) scanner on its 2019 models. The Bell citing sources familiar with the matter said that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 might feature five camera sensors. The South Korean tech company is expected to shrink bezels on its next-gen flagship models. Samsung Galaxy S10 is tipped to feature a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen.

Like before, the upcoming Galaxy S high-end models are said to make their debut at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

In related news, Samsung is all set to unveil its next flagship model for this year, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at its Unpacked event. The event is scheduled to take place in Brooklyn, New York on August 9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is widely expected to come with some improvements in terms of design, storage and battery capacity.

