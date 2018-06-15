Samsung Galaxy S10, LG G8 could feature sound-emitting OLED displays

Samsung Galaxy S10 and LG G8 might come with sound emitting OLED display technology. Samsung Galaxy S10 and LG G8 might come with sound emitting OLED display technology.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and LG G8 might come with sound emitting OLED display technology, according to a report from ET News. The South Korean publication notes that both Samsung and LG are planning to debut “sound-emitting display” tech starting next year, having previously shown off prototypes of the technology at the Society of Information Displays (SID) expo last month.

The new display technology will allow sound to be emitted through a phone’s screen, removing the need for a front-facing earpiece, or a display notch. This means smartphone manufacturers could stretch the screen all the way to the edge of the display.

The report further claims that the size of the so-called “sound emitting” OLED display to be 6.2-inches. The panel evidently uses vibration and bone conduction to transmit sound in 100 ~ 8000 Hz range. Like Samsung, LG is also working on a similar “sound emitting” OLED display technology.

Samsung and LG wouldn’t be the first to commercialise this display technology either. Xiaomi Mi Mix was the first smartphone in the world to feature the sound emitting display technology. The highlight of the Mi Mix was the absence of a front-facing earpiece and an all-screen design. Vivo recently launched the Nex flagship smartphone that uses the SoundCasting technology by turning the screen into a speaker. The company claims that the display technology not only reduces the top bezels, but also enhances sound quality with more powerful bass, and softer, smoother treble.

Word on the street is that Samsung Galaxy S10 might get released in January 2019. The smartphone is expected to feature a bezel-less display, a true 3D-sensing camera similar to the iPhone X’s FaceID, and an under-screen fingerprint scanner. Meanwhile, LG G8 is said to come with a 4K resolution display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

