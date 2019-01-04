Samsung Galaxy S10 leaked in image, specifications for five models revealed

Samsung Galaxy S10 will be the new flagship series from the company, and it is expected to make an appearance at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona. Now, noted tipster Evan Blass, who runs Evleaks on Twitter, has posted an image giving a clear look at the Galaxy S10, codenamed ‘Beyond 1’, which reveals the front of the phone.

In addition to this, Netherlands-based tech website Techtastic has gone ahead and shared detailed specifications of the Galaxy S10 series, and this one claims there will be five models, and not the three that previous reports have said.

The Galaxy S10 phone image shared by Blass, shows an truly edge-to-edge display with a hole in the front for the camera display. He has also mentioned on Twitter that the Galaxy S10 will be able to wirelessly charge other compatible devices like handsets and watches, when it launches. The Galaxy S10 image shows very thin bezels, reduced chin and top bezel.

It also looks like the Galaxy S10 has a flat display and not the dual curved edge display that one has come to associate with Samsung. Previous reports have said that the flat-display version is the Galaxy S10 Lite. The user interface of the phone has been blurred in the image, though the expectation is that the new Galaxy S10 series will come with Android 9.0 Pie, based on Samsung’s new One UI.

Meanwhile, Techtastic is reporting that the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy S10 will have a single front camera, while the Galaxy S10 Plus will have a dual-front camera. The report also says that the Galaxy S10 5G variant will have a bigger 6.7-inch display with four cameras at the back, compared to the three cameras on the Galaxy S10 Plus.

It also looks like there will be a fifth model in the Galaxy S10 series called Samsung Galaxy S10 Bolt with a 6.7-inches (curved) display, four cameras at the back, and two cameras at the front. This will also have 5G support, but it will come with a ceramic back instead of the glass design on the other phones.

The report adds that the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a fingerprint sensor on the side, while all other variants will sport an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen. Also the Lite will be the only variant with a flat screen.

Previously tipster Ice Universe shared an image of the Galaxy S10 Lite, which was based on a conceptual diagram the phone from a phone case manufacturer. Once again ,the Lite version had a flat screen design with a small hole on the top-right corner of the screen for the camera.

Samsung is calling this style of display as Infinity-o display, and we have already seen the company launch something similar with the Galaxy A8s, which was showcased in December in China. The Galaxy S10 Lite photos also confirmed the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port, though wireless charging support was also hinted.

Check out Evan Blass’ tweet

Samsung Galaxy S10 “Beyond 1,” in the wild. pic.twitter.com/EMquh59Kln — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

While the new report is the first one to talk about five variants, the expectation is that Samsung will launch three versions of the Galaxy S10 in February. The Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Plus.

The high-end variant could come with triple cameras as well. On the display size, the Galaxy S10 series will have a 6.1-inch variant (S10), 6.4-inch variant (S10 Plus) and a 5.8-inch variant (S10 Lite). All three will have Super AMOLED displays.

Samsung is also expected to launch a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 given the US variant of the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Markets like India will be the variant powered by the Exynos 9820 chipset. Samsung has already confirmed plans to launch a 5G-ready phone with Verizon in the US in the first quarter of 2019.