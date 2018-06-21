Galaxy S10 leak: Is this what Samsung’s next flagship will look like?

The Galaxy S10 will be Samsung’s most-promising smartphone to be released in years, making the tenth-anniversary of the flagship device. (Image of Galaxy S9+ for representation) The Galaxy S10 will be Samsung’s most-promising smartphone to be released in years, making the tenth-anniversary of the flagship device. (Image of Galaxy S9+ for representation)

A leaked image appears to show what could potentially be the Samsung Galaxy S10. The photo shows off a device with an all-screen device with no bezels – and yes, no notch either. Popular leaker Ice Universe tweeted the image, and while it doesn’t explicitly mention the Galaxy S10, ‘beyond’ is said to be the codename the South Korean major is developing the phone under.

As evident from the photograph, the handset has no top and bottom bezel. The front-facing camera is also missing. In fact, it gives an impression that the phone will have a higher screen-to-body ratio than the 93.8 per cent of the recently launched Oppo Find X. One can also see a dedicated Bixby button on the side of the phone, along with its power and volume keys. Even though there’s no concrete evidence, it’s possible that we’re looking at a prototype of the Galaxy S10.

Speculation is rife that the Galaxy S10 will be the company’s first smartphone to be a revamped design. Apparently, it is said that the Galaxy S10 might come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Another recent rumour has said Samsung may embed the earpiece into the display so that it can reduce the bezels and expand the footprint of the screen.

The Galaxy S10 will be Samsung’s most-promising smartphone to be released in years, making the tenth-anniversary of the flagship device. The handset will likely to be pitted against the 2019 iPhone X that is expected to debut this fall. Expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy S10 at next year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), which gets underway February 25.

