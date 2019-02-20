Samsung Galaxy S10 launch on February 20: How to watch livestream, India timings and more

Samsung is finally going to unveil its Galaxy S10 line up of smartphones at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The launch will be livestreamed at 11 am PT (Pacific Time) on February 20, 2019, which translates to 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 21, 2019.

Nothing has been confirmed by Samsung, but a series of leaks suggest that the company will be launching as many as four smartphones– Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite (S10 E) and a foldable smartphone. According to the latest rumours, the Galaxy F might be called the Galaxy Fold.

Aside from smartphones, Samsung is expected to reveal a new smartwatch Galaxy Watch Active and wireless headphones Galaxy Buds. These products were also spotted on Samsung’s wearable app, indicating that they will launch soon.

Samsung Galaxy S10 launch event: How to watch livestream, India timing

As already mentioned, the launch event for Samsung Galaxy S10 will take place on February 20, 2019, at 11 am in San Francisco. India timing for the launch is 12:30 am on February 21, 2019. Samsung will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube channel, which means anyone should be able to watch it. The Samsung Mobile press website will also have a link to the livestream.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series expected specifications

Leaks have suggested that Galaxy S10 will have a 6.1-inch 2K+ AMOLED display, Galaxy S10+ will have a 6.4-inch or 6.3-inch 2K+ display, whereas the Galaxy S10 Lite or Galaxy S10E will have a smaller 5.8-inch display.

Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite will come with a punch-hole screen to host a front-facing camera and Galaxy S10+ will have a camera strip to host dual front-facing cameras.

The trio will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor for international markets whereas the Indian variants will have the Exynos 9820 processor. Leaks have also talked about a Galaxy S10 5G variant and Galaxy S10 Bolt with a ceramic body. These variants might just come with quad camera at the back. The Galaxy S10+ in contrast is expected to have a triple camera, while the Galaxy S10 will have dual camera at the back.

Samsung is also expected to showcase other products beyond the Galaxy S10 line at its launch event.