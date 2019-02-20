Samsung Galaxy S10 Launch LIVE Updates from San Francisco: Expected price, specifications

Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung Galaxy S10 Launch Price, Specifications and Features LIVE Updates: Samsung Unpacked 2019 event will be held in San Francisco where the company will launch Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e smartphones. Details on price, specifications, and features.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Launch Price, Specifications LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy S10 will be launched at the company’s Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 20, which is today. The keynote will start at 11 am local time, which translates to 12:30 am IST on February 21 in India. The Galaxy S10 series will have three smartphones – the standard Galaxy S10, high-end Galaxy S10+, and an affordable Galaxy S10E. Another highlight will be Samsung’s foldable phone, dubbed as Galaxy Fold, expected to be showcased at the event.

Samsung is also hosting a livestream for the event on its official website. The company also has a dedicated Unpacked 2019 event page, which will go live at 11 am PST on February 20. In India, the event starts at 12:30 am IST on February 21. In addition to Galaxy S10 smartphones, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit smartband and Galaxy Buds earphones. Catch all the live updates from Samsung’s February 20 Unpacked event here:

Samsung Galaxy S10: How to watch livestream

Samsung will be hosting the livestream on its official YouTube channel and India newsroom websites. Those who are interested in watching the livestream can go there and watch the link. The Galaxy S10 livestream can be viewed here.

Samsung could also unveil a 5G-ready model of Galaxy S10 at the event. In terms of specifications, the affordable Galaxy S10e is expected to come with a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will have larger 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch AMOLED displays respectively.

The three phones will sport the new Infinity O display, where the front camera is inside a circular cut-out on the display. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 will power the phones. Both the S10 and S10+ will get triple cameras sensors at the back, while the S10e will get dual rear-cameras.

