Samsung Galaxy S10 Launch LIVE Updates from San Francisco: Expected price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Launch Price, Specifications LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy S10 will be launched at the company’s Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 20, which is today. The keynote will start at 11 am local time, which translates to 12:30 am IST on February 21 in India. The Galaxy S10 series will have three smartphones – the standard Galaxy S10, high-end Galaxy S10+, and an affordable Galaxy S10E. Another highlight will be Samsung’s foldable phone, dubbed as Galaxy Fold, expected to be showcased at the event.

Samsung is also hosting a livestream for the event on its official website. The company also has a dedicated Unpacked 2019 event page, which will go live at 11 am PST on February 20. In India, the event starts at 12:30 am IST on February 21. In addition to Galaxy S10 smartphones, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit smartband and Galaxy Buds earphones. Catch all the live updates from Samsung’s February 20 Unpacked event here: