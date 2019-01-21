Samsung could finally include an in-display fingerprint sensor in its upcoming flagship, Galaxy S10. XDA Developers claims to have references to an in-display fingerprint sensor in the teardown of Samsung Pay app, wherein one reference mentions the code name of Galaxy S10, “Beyond”.

Samsung Galaxy S10 launch has been confirmed for February 20 and it will reportedly have three variants – the standard Galaxy S10, affordable Galaxy S10E, and Galaxy S10+. Though the Samsung Pay code does not specifically reveal which version will get an in-display fingerprint sensor, the feature is expected for Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

The fingerprint sensor in Galaxy S10E variant is said to be embedded into the power button on the right side. According to the report, both Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will sport Qualcomm’s new ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

An in-display fingerprint sensor for Samsung phones has been anticipated since Galaxy Note 8, but the idea was reportedly dropped due to various technical limitations. While multiple reports suggested Galaxy S9 series smartphones could be the first devices to sport this feature, it clearly did not happen. Meanwhile, the feature is already present in smartphones from OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series will be unveiled at a special UNPACKED event in San Francisco. Image renders of the three phones encased in transparent cases were leaked by tipster Evan Blass. Out of the three, Galaxy S10E could have a smaller display, dual rear camera setup and a single punch-hole front camera in its display. The price is expected to start at around $710, which is approximately Rs 50,591 on conversion.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ both are expected to feature a triple camera setup at the back. Just like Galaxy S10E, both Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will have Infinity-O display with in-display hole for the front camera. The Galaxy S10 could have a single front camera, while Galaxy S10+ will have dual selfie cameras. The top-end model is expected to be priced $1802 (or approx Rs 1,28,401).