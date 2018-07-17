Samsung Galaxy S10 to come with in-display fingerprint scanner: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 might feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. (Image of Galaxy S9 for representation) Samsung Galaxy S10 might feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. (Image of Galaxy S9 for representation)

Samsung is finally planning to add an in-display fingerprint scanner on its upcoming Galaxy S10. Popular tipster Ice Universe quotes Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh as saying the Galaxy S10 will not use an optical fingerprint sensor because the user experience is not up to the mark, and instead it will opt for a better screen fingerprinting solution.

Samsung’s soon-to-launch Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with a standard fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone. This means the Galaxy S10 will be the first smartphone from Samsung to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, similar to the Vivo X21 which is already available on the market.

Separately, it’s been reported that Samsung plans to launch three SKUs of the Galaxy S10, the successor to the Galaxy S9. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Business Insider), the South Korean major is releasing three models of the flagship Galaxy S10: a 5.8-inch model, a 6.1-inch variant, and a 6.4-inch version.

Kuo claims the two bigger screen smartphones will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, while the base model will likely to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The analyst further estimates Samsung could sell as many as 40 million units of the Galaxy S10 lineup.

Evidently, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, as well as a “high-end” Galaxy A-series device will use the same new age fingerprint technology.

Samsung Galaxy S10 is going to be the company’s flagship smartphone for the first half of next year. Rumour has it that the Galaxy S10 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor in the US and a Samsung Exynos 9820 processor in other parts of the world, including India and the UK. While it has not been confirmed, at least one of the Galaxy S10 models will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to launch next year at MWC 2019.

