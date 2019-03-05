Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 impresses in the durability test

Samsung smartphones are often sturdy and robust in nature. To put the Galaxy S10 to the test, Zack Nelson of YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has carried a durability test on the smartphone. Thankfully, the Galaxy S10 manages to withstand the brutal scratch test.

Check out Nelson’s video here:

First off, the scratch test is conducted on the display of the device. The Galaxy S10 like any other smartphone started to show off scratches at level six and deeper grooves at level 7. In the bend test, the Galaxy S10 doesn’t flex and the glass doesn’t separate, which shows how durable the device is.

As for the in-display fingerprint scanner, minor scratches don’t really affect functioning. However, deeper scratches can lead to damaged display, resulting in a non-functional ultrasonic sensor.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e and S10 5G at an event in San Francisco. All four smartphones sport edge-to-edge displays and a pinhole front-facing camera. All four run Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor (Exynos 9820 in countries like India and the UK) and are packed with the latest specifications, including a minimum of at least 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A MicroSD card slot is also available. All phones are water resistant and pack a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The South Korean giant plans to launch the Galaxy S10 lineup of devices in India on March 6. Expect the Galaxy 10, S10+ and S10e to be available in India across online and offline retail channels.