Samsung Galaxy S10+ image renders show four rear cameras, six in all

Samsung Galaxy S10+ has been spotted through 360-degree image renders from @OnLeaks and 91mobiles, that reveal four rear cameras. With these images, the Samsung flagship could feature as many as six cameras in all.

Advertising

The Galaxy S10 series will feature the Infinity-O display, that includes an in-display camera hole.

From the Galaxy S10+ image renders shared online, one can spot a display with minimal bezels on the sides, and a small chin. The pill-shaped camera hole, with dual front cameras, is visible at the top right corner, as the device’s display can be seen with curved edges.

At the back, one can spot a horizontal panel at the top, which holds the four rear cameras on Galaxy S10+. The renders suggest wide aperture sensors at either end of the configuration, while the two lenses in the middle could include a depth-sensing camera and a telephoto camera.

Advertising

The image renders showcase the Galaxy S10+ Ice Blue variant. With a closer look, one can notice the colour gradient along the phone’s sides, that features the power button and volume rockers on the left, while the dedicated Bixby button can be found on the right.

The Galaxy S10+ images show antenna lines on either side of the top and bottom. While the device’s top features a SIM tray slot, one can spot a 3.5mm audio input, type-C USB port and a speaker grille at the bottom.

Other specifications leaked include a 6.4-inch QHD+display, that could offer a screen-to-body ratio of more than 90 per cent. Rumours have indicated that Galaxy S10+ could be paired with up to 12GB RAM and as much as 1TB of internal storage. While the phone could run the Exynos 9820 processor in India, it is expected to retail in the US with Snapdragon 855, that was launched recently. The Samsung flagship will run OneUI, based on Android 9 Pie.