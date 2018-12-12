Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 Lite protective cases spotted online

Samsung Galaxy S10 series phones have been spotted through online retailer Mobile Fun. The cases of Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Lite have been shared by Olixar, that reveal the camera configurations on both sides.

The Galaxy S10 lineup is expected to showcase the Infinity-O display, and the Samsung flagship series could showcase as many as six cameras in total.

The phone’s images, as shared by case maker Olixar, suggest that the flagship series will come with horizontally stacked camera configurations with LED flash support, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack besides the type-C USB port at the bottom.

On Galaxy S10+, the case listing displays a pill-shaped dual front camera configuration within the display, while the back features four rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Lite, though, appear very similar. From the Olixar product listings, one can spot the in-display front camera hole on both phones, as well as triple rear camera configurations.

Of course, both phones are expected to launch with different display sizes, and will be smaller than the higher-end Galaxy S10+. Through Mobile Fun, Olixar has shared multiple protective case types, including Olixar ArmorDillo, Olixar FlexiShield, Olixar NovaShield, and Olixar Ultra-Thin cases.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series is expected to be launched during Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, that is scheduled for the last week of February. While Galaxy S10+ is expected to have a 6.4-inch display, Galaxy S10 could feature a 6.1-inch display, while Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to sport a 5.8-inch display.

The phones are expected to run the Snapdragon 855 processors in the US, while the Indian market can expect to find the Exynos 9820 chipset on these phones. Samsung also appears to be planning a 5G variant within this series, that could be launched in the latter half of 2019.