Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Fold launch tonight: What to expect and how to watch live

Samsung will be unveiling a number of highly-anticipated products in San Fransico later tonight, where we expect to see a ton of new products. The keynote is set to take place in San Francisco at 11 am local time (February 21 at 12:30am IST), a few days ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

Advertising

There are a few products we certainly know will debut, including the Galaxy S10 family of devices, as well as the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Buds. There is one major device Samsung might launch, too at its Unpacked 2019 event and it is none other than a foldable phone. Dubbed the Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s first foldable phone will have a larger 7.3-inch display and run three apps at once.

Here’s everything we expect to see at Samsung’s February 20 event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019: How to watch live, timings for India

If you’re keen to watch all the announcements as they happen, you can check out the livestream on Samsung’s official website. The company has created a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event page, which will go live at 11am PST on February 20. If you’re in India, the event starts at 12:30 am IST on February 21.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019: Galaxy S10, S10+and S10e

The biggest product to watch at Samsung’s Unpacked 2019 event is the Galaxy S10. As many as four variants of the Galaxy S10 will be announced, including a regular model, S10+, S10e and a 5G-ready model. Out of four variants, the Galaxy S10e will be the most affordable device with a 5.8-inch AMOLED display. The S10, meanwhile, is expected to have a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. The S10+, on the other hand, is said to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

All three models of the Galaxy S10 will have an Infinity O display, which essentially offers a circular cut-out on the display for the front-facing camera (dual front-facing cameras, in case of the Galaxy S10+). Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 will power the phones and the S10 and S10+ will also get an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Though the cheaper Galaxy S10e will get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Both the S10 and S10+ will get triple cameras sensors at the back, while the S10e will get dual rear-cameras. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be standard across the S10 and S10+, while the base variant of the S10e will have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Notably, Samsung Galaxy S10+ is also getting a pricey variant, featuring 12GB RAM and 1TB storage.

One major feature present that will be present across the S10 trio will be the ability to wirelessly charge other devices. If you recall, Huawei Mate 20 Pro became the world’s first smartphone with the reverse wireless charging feature. Interestingly, the S10 lineup will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The future of mobile will unfold on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/MHvwrt7Rf4 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 11, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event: Galaxy Fold

The second big product to watch out is the Galaxy Fold, a foldable phone. The hype is certainly there – after all, the Galaxy Fold will be the first foldable phone from the mainstream smartphone manufacturer. Samsung’s foldable phone has been in the works for a while now. Then in November last year, the South Korean major finally teased a prototype foldable phone with a flexible screen.

Rumours indicate we may get to see the Galaxy Fold at the Galaxy S10 event later tonight. It is possible that Samsung will share more details about the specifications, its availability and how much it will cost to end consumers. A recent teaser video posted by Samsung on Twitter confirmed the foldable phone’s appearance at the Unpacked 2019 event.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event: Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds

Other reports reveal Samsung may announce the Galaxy Watch Active, an upcoming smartwatch geared at runners and fitness junkies. We’ve also heard the unveiling of Galaxy Buds, a truly wireless pair of earbuds, at Wednesday’s event. The highlight of Galaxy Buds is the inclusion of wireless charging feature which makes it easier to charge. Lastly, Samsung could also launch the Galaxy Fit/Fit e fitness trackers as well.