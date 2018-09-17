Samsung Galaxy S10’s design changes will be significant, says DJ Koh

Samsung Galaxy S10 will come with a completely different design. (File photo of the Galaxy S9+) Samsung Galaxy S10 will come with a completely different design. (File photo of the Galaxy S9+)

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 will have ‘very significant’ design changes, if ones goes by the comments of DJ Koh, the CEO of Samsung’s Mobile division. According to a report on SamMobile, Koh made the remarks in an interaction with Chinese media earlier this week, but did not go into details around the device.

The report also highlights that Galaxy S10 will the 10th anniversary flagship, and offer more upgrades over the Galaxy S9, which was a minor upgrade. In terms of design and overall looks, the S8 and S9 look very similar, though the S9+ came with a dual camera option at the back.

However, the design was similar to the S8 series. Samsung has itself admitted that the Galaxy S9 demand was not up to expectations.

Coming to the Galaxy S10, there are a number of leaks around the devices, which will only launch in 2019. According to a new report from South Korea, the Galaxy S10 could have five cameras in total; three at the back and two cameras at the front. But it looks like Samsung could restrict this feature to the high-end variant of the S10, which will be the S10+.

Huawei’s P20 Pro is already the first phone in the world to offer triple cameras, and it looks like the S10 might also offer something similar, though it will be playing catch up with rivals, when it comes to the trend. Reports have also claimed that the upcoming OnePlus 6T will sport a triple camera as well. Oppo’s R17 Pro has a triple rear camera as well and has launched in China.

According to reports, Samsung could also launch three variants of the Galaxy S10, which would include a Plus variant and a S10 mini. The mini variant might come with just dual cameras at the back, and single front camera. Of course, the reports cannot be taken as confirmation, since there is still some time to go before Galaxy 10 is launched and the final specifications could change.

Reports from Korea have also talked about a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10, which could turn out to be true. This was reported by Korea’s The Bell, though it has been reported that more OEMs like Oppo, vivo, Xiaomi, and other will launch 5G-ready smartphones in 2019.

Other leaks about the Galaxy S10 claim it will continue with the ‘Infinity Display’ curved edge design, which would make it similar to the earlier variants. However, it could include ‘3D-sensing’ camera technology on the front. It will also likely come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, though this technology is already being used by players like Oppo and vivo in their flagship phones.

