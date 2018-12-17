Samsung Galaxy S10 colour variants leaked; S10 Lite could come in yellow option

Samsung could launch a yellow colour variant for the Galaxy S10 Lite, according to a new report on SamMobile. The report not only lists out colour options for all Galaxy S10 models, including the Galaxy S10+, but also hints at the presence of a ceramic design variant.

These phones will showcase Samsung’s Infinity-O display, that includes the front camera. The Galaxy S10 is expected to launch at the Mobile World Congress, (MWC) in Barcelona in February 2019.

With the latest leaks, it appears that the cheapest model of the flagship series, Galaxy S10 Lite, would be available in white, black, green, blue and yellow variants. Meanwhile, both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are expected to retail in black, white, blue and green colour options.

Interestingly, the SamMobile report also mentions that Samsung would launch the Galaxy S10 ceramic edition in white and black colour variants. It is presumed that the ceramic design variant could be the Galaxy S10 model that would support 5G networks, and comes with six cameras in total.

From earlier reports, it has been suggested that the Galaxy S10 lineup would have an in-display front camera. Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to come with a single front camera and dual rear cameras, though the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are rumoured to sport a pill-shaped camera hole in the display, which consists of a dual-front camera configuration.

Both phones are also expected to offer a triple rear camera configuration, that would be vertically stacked. On the other hand, the most expensive Samsung device, the Galaxy S10 ceramic variant, could have four cameras at the back and two up front, for a total of six cameras.

Recently, a report claimed that the South Korean smartphone maker could launch the phone before MWC 2019 being held in Barcelona. According to Gizmodo UK, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ could be launched on February 20, while the Galaxy S10 5G variant could be expected by the end of Q2 2019.