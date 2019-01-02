Samsung Galaxy S10+ case leaked in video

Samsung Galaxy S10 series, which will include the standard Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite variant and a higher-end Galaxy S10+, is expected to launch in February. Ahead of official debut, we are seeing more leaks around the three smartphones. Now, tipster Ice Universe claims to have got hold of Samsung Galaxy S10+ case.

The tipster also put out a video on YouTube that compares the Samsung Galaxy S10+ case size to Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9 and Oppo Find X. It is likely the phone will come with a 6.4-inch display size, same as Galaxy Note 9.

However, Galaxy S9+ with 6.2-inch screen fits inside the case properly, suggesting Galaxy S10+ will have a bigger screen fit into a more compact body. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 seems to be bigger in size, though it has a similar horizontal camera setup that is expected to Galaxy S10+. The case also fits Oppo Find X, which has a 6.4-inch screen size as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is speculated to sport a Infinity-O display that we saw on Galaxy A8s. Samsung’s Infinity-O display includes a punch hole that includes the front camera, which helps in acheiving a higher screen-to-body ratio. The case also has a cut out for a 3.5mm headset jack, in addition to a USB Type-C port cut out at the bottom.

Reports suggest that both Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will feature three rear cameras that will be horizontally stacked, along with LED flash module.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series could be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor or Exynos 9820 chipset. The smartphones will be water and dust resistant and have glass and metal design. The phones are also expected to support wireless charging technology.