Samsung Galaxy S10 ‘Beyond X’ will be 5G-enabled: Report

The Galaxy S10 will mark the tenth anniversary of Samsung’s Galaxy S line, its most popular line of premium smartphones. Based on leaks, the South Korea major is planning to launch four models of the Galaxy S10, with the top-end model being the company’s first phone that may feature 5G and a total of six cameras. Now, prolific Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims Samsung’s “Beyond X” will support 5G.

According to Ice Universe, the Beyond X will be the Galaxy S10’s top-end model with 5G support. Well-known Twitter leaker Ice Universe also claims the smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch and will be made available in South Korea and the US.

Interestingly, the Samsung Beyond X will be its first smartphone to feature a TOF (Time-of-Flight) 3D camera on the front and back. This camera can track movements of the user’s entire body and facial authentication. The recently launched Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition also comes with a ToF (Time-of-Flight) 3D camera. Ice Universe also claims he has seen the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G logo, which according to him is “very cool”.

We have heard the “Beyond X” codename a couple of times in the past. The next-generation Samsung smartphone, likely to be called the Galaxy S10, will reportedly come in four variants. The cheapest one might feature a flat display, while the high-end model may support 5G.

Beyond X is Samsung’s first 5G mobile phone. It uses a 6.7-inch screen and will be available in South Korea and the United States. It adds a ToF sensor to the front and rear. This is the top version of the Galaxy S10. The 5G LOGO is very cool. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2018

Rumours suggest the Galaxy S10 will feature a bezel-less Infinity O display with a cut-out in the panel to accommodate the front-facing camera. The back of the camera may come with four cameras on the back, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The Galaxy S10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 in the US, and Samsung Exynos 9820 processor for the rest of the world, including India. Also, expect an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

A recent report from Korea claims Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S10 in the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, which kicks off in late February. But other reports have said that the phone could launch at the company’s Unpacked event on February 20, before the MWC 2019.