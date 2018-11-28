Samsung Galaxy S10+ AnTuTu score leaked online for Exynos 9820 variant

Samsung Galaxy S10+ has been spotted on AnTuTu, and its score has been leaked by tipster IceUniverse. This version of the phone is seen running the Exynos 9820 processor, that is expected on Samsung flagships. Galaxy S10 series will be launched with different chipsets, depending on the market.

In a tweet shared by IceUniverse, one can spot the Samsung phone, bearing the model number SM-G975F. The Exynos 9820 processor can be seen as part of the benchmark listing, which is backed by Mali G76 GPU. Galaxy S10+ gets a score of 325076 on AnTuTu, that beats the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, having a score of 309628.

This is the first score（325076） of the Galaxy S10+, using the Exynos9820 processor from AnTuTu Bemchmark. pic.twitter.com/IRYlAvtVgL — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 27, 2018

The device’s other specifications listed on the platform include Android 9, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, as well as screen resolution of 2280×1080 pixels.

This post comes days after an alleged AnTuTu benchmark score for the Snapdragon 855/8150 variant of the Samsung flagship was shared through Weibo. As per that listing, the phone attained a score of 362292, that would beat the iPhone XS’ score of 352405.

With these scores, it seems apparent that the upcoming Snapdragon processor would help the Galaxy S10+ outperform other flagships, as the iPhone XS’ A12 Bionic scores past the Exynos 9820 chipset-based Galaxy S10 model.

Samsung will launch the Snapdragon 855 processor variant in the US, and the Exynos 9820 processor version in India and other markets as has been the trend. While the Exynos 9820 processor is an 8nm chipset, the upcoming Snapdragon smartphone chip is rumoured to be a 7nm one, raising its efficiency and performance.