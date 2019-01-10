Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Fold battery specifications revealed: Report

Samsung is expected to launch a 5G variant of its upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 and its first foldable phone Galaxy Fold this year and two new leaks have given details about the battery specifications of these phones.

Advertising

According to a report by GalaxyClub, the 5G variant of Galaxy S10 will sport a 5,000mAh battery with a part number EB-BG977ABU. Furthermore, the company will also be launching a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10+, which will have a bigger display and triple cameras, compared to the regular S10 phone.

It looks like Samsung could have two 5G variants for the S10 series, though most reports have claimed that the 5G variant will have high-end specifications. The same 5,000mAh battery will be used with a different part number in budget devices like the Galaxy M20, adds GalaxyClub.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s foldable phone, which is the Galaxy Fold will come with two batteries with a combined capacity of 6,200mAh, according to a report by CGS-CIMB Research of Korea.

The report notes that the Samsung Galaxy Fold will consist of two 3,100mAh batteries with corresponding part numbers EB-BF900ABA and EB-BF901ABA. This 3,100mAh battery will also be used in the cheapest variant of the Galaxy S10, which will likely be called the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Previous reports have claimed the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a flat screened display and not the dual-curved edge display as seen on other Samsung Galaxy S flagships. It will also continue with a single rear camera.

The 5G enabled Samsung Galaxy S10 will be made available in select markets including US and South Korea, because of the potential reach of the 5G network currently being limited to those markets.

It is reported that Samsung might release its Galaxy Fold smartphone globally, however, it is expected to cost a lot in the beginning. A previous report stated that Samsung will also be launching a special Anniversary edition of the Galaxy S10 along with the regular lineup of Galaxy S-series devices this year.

Advertising

The device is said to be code-named “Beyond X” and will feature a 6.7-inch display and a total of six cameras. The device will sport a quad camera setup on the back and a dual camera setup on the front.