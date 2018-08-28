Samsung Galaxy S10’s all three variants likely to come with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

All three Samsung Galaxy S10 variants will include in-display fingerprint sensor, reports The Investor All three Samsung Galaxy S10 variants will include in-display fingerprint sensor, reports The Investor

Samsung will incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor on all the three Galaxy S10 models, according to The Investor. While previous reports had revealed that the base model of the Galaxy S10 would skip the feature, the latest report now suggests otherwise. According to The Investor, the two high-end Galaxy S models will reportedly feature an ultrasonic display-based fingerprint sensor, while the ‘entry-level’ model will have an optical fingerprint sensor.

According to the report, the ultrasonic sensor will be supplied by Qualcomm. The sensor is said to create a 3D mapped fingerprint to scan user’s digits. The scanner will not be affected by grease or sweat, as per the report. Meanwhile, the optical sensor which will likely be ‘three times cheaper’ than the ultrasonic scanner will work like a digital camera and capture a 2D image of a fingerprint. The Investor cites that the optical sensor is not as accurate as the ultrasonic scanner and it will struggle to scan fingers if they are ‘too wet or dirty,’ or if the external light gets in the way.

Apparently, this is not the first time Samsung is planning to implement the in-display fingerprint sensor on its devices. The South Korean tech company had plans to deploy the feature on the Galaxy S8 last year, however, the “optical scanning technology in the screen was far from perfect at the time,” the Investor mentioned. According to the report, Samsung will likely unveil its upcoming Galaxy S10 flagship models in February next year with the phones reportedly slated to hit stores in March.

According to previous reports, Samsung Galaxy S10 is said to stick to the old ‘Infinity Display’ curve edge design. The phone is rumoured to feature five camera sensors. Samsung Galaxy S10 is tipped to feature 5.8-inch AMOLED screen and include ‘3D-sensing’ camera technology.

