Samsung Galaxy S10 adds Instagram to native camera app: Here’s how it works

Instagram is not integrated into Samsung Galaxy S10's native camera app, which means users can directly upload photo to their Instagram Story right from the S10's camera. Here is how it works.

Instagram now comes in-built the Galaxy S10’s native camera app. Let us take a look in detail how it works.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series has finally been unveiled at the company’s Unpacked event in San Francisco. The company launched the standard Galaxy S10, high-end Galaxy S10+ as well as an affordable Galaxy S10e in addition to Galaxy S10 5G variant, which will be available later.

The cameras, of course, have been in the center of Samsung flagships. This year as well, the cameras have received upgrades from the previous-generation Galaxy series in terms of specifications and new features. One such feature is that Instagram, which now comes in-built the Galaxy S10’s native camera app. Let us take a look in detail how it works:

Samsung Galaxy S10’s native camera app now includes Instagram. This means users simply click a photo with the Galaxy S10 and upload directly to their Instagram Story right from the phone’s camera app.
The Instagram option is available alongside other options in Galaxy S10’s camera app like Food, Panorama, Pro mode etc. Once the user clicks a photo in Instagram mode, they will directly be taken to the app where they can edit the photo and post it to their Instagram Story.
Before uploading to their Instagram Story, users will have the usual option of adding stickers, hashtags or edit using other tools.
After the photo is edited, one can simply post it to their Story or share with Close Friends group on Instagram.
The rear camera configuration on both Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 is the same – 12MP Telephoto PDAF OIS primary camera with 12MP wide-angle Super Speed Dual AF camera and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy S10e has two rear cameras – 12MP Super Speed Dual AF+16MP Ultra-wide camera.

Instagram integration in Samsung Galaxy S10’s native camera app is present on all three Galaxy S10 phones as well as the 5G variant. Instagram Story is used by 500 million daily active users and the feature makes it easier for Galaxy S10 users to upload photos on the platform.

