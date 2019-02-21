Samsung Galaxy S10 adds Instagram to native camera app: Here’s how it works

Samsung Galaxy S10 series has finally been unveiled at the company’s Unpacked event in San Francisco. The company launched the standard Galaxy S10, high-end Galaxy S10+ as well as an affordable Galaxy S10e in addition to Galaxy S10 5G variant, which will be available later.

The cameras, of course, have been in the center of Samsung flagships. This year as well, the cameras have received upgrades from the previous-generation Galaxy series in terms of specifications and new features. One such feature is that Instagram, which now comes in-built the Galaxy S10’s native camera app. Let us take a look in detail how it works:

Instagram integration in Samsung Galaxy S10’s native camera app is present on all three Galaxy S10 phones as well as the 5G variant. Instagram Story is used by 500 million daily active users and the feature makes it easier for Galaxy S10 users to upload photos on the platform.