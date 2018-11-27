Samsung Galaxy S10’s 5G variant to come with 12GB RAM, 1TB storage: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 could be the world’s first smartphone with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, claims Hong Kong-based securities firm GF Securities. The report said the top-end version of the Galaxy S10 could have as much as 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. This is the first time we are hearing that one of the variants of the Galaxy S10 will ship with 12GB RAM and 1TB of storage.

While 8GB RAM smartphones are freely available in the market and 10GB RAM phones will eventually become more popular in the coming months, no manufacturer jumped to 12GB. 12GB RAM on a smartphone sounds like an overkill, but it looks like Samsung wants to the first to launch a phone with an insane amount of memory.

Apparently, this will be a 5G-enabled version of Galaxy S10 — the one with a 6.7-inch screen and a total of six cameras; quad cameras on the back and two in the front for selfies. It’s also being said that the 5G version of the Galaxy S10 will have a ceramic back. Smartphones with a ceramic build are nothing new. Xiaomi has been using a ceramic build for its smartphones and so is Essential.

The Galaxy S10 has been one of the most-hyped smartphones to hit the market early next year. Speculation is rife that the phone will be made available in as many as four variants, including an entry-level model. Samsung is yet to announce the launch date, though the Galaxy S10 could be showcased for the first time at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.