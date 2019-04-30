Galaxy S10 5G reportedly catches fire, Samsung blames ‘external impact’

A man from South Korea claims his new Galaxy S10 5G caught fire after a few days of use, reports AFP. The user uploaded pictures of the burnt phone to a South Korean web site Naver.

Advertising

The owner, identified as Mr. Lee, reported that he had been using the Galaxy S10 5G for six days before the phone overheated and caught fire. It’s not clear what caused the phone to overheat and then explode.

“My phone was on the table when it started smelling burnt and smoke soon engulfed the phone,” he was quoted as saying to AFP. “I had to drop it to the ground when I touched it because it was so hot.”

Lee took the remains of the burnt device to Samsung to get a refund, but was disappointed by the company’s attitude. The South Korean company reportedly refused to replace the unit, as it told Lee that the incident was caused by an external impact, but not through an “internal glitch”.

Advertising

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S10+ review

Samsung later told AFP that an “external impact” may have caused a phone to catch fire. So essentially, the company puts the blame on the user.

Samsung started selling the Galaxy S10 5G in South Korea earlier this month. It’s the world’s first commercially available 5G smartphone. The $1200 smartphone is currently up for pre-order in the US, where it will go on sale next month.

This is the first incident of the Galaxy S10 5G exploding, but it appears to be a one-off case than a Galaxy Note 7-like fiasco.