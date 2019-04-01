Samsung Galaxy S10 5G confirmed to launch in South Korea on April 5

South Korea becomes the first country where Samsung has brought a 5G-ready Galaxy S10. In a press statement, the company confirmed the Galaxy S10 5G will be made available in its home market starting April 5. A special 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 was announced, alongside the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e at the company’s Unpacked event in San Francisco last month.

Advertising

Samsung hasn’t yet disclosed any information about pricing, but if reports are to be believed, the Galaxy S10 5G will cost $1285 (or approx Rs 89,078) for the base variant in South Korea. The South Korean major plans to bring a 5G-ready Galaxy S10 to other markets as well.

The Galaxy S10 5G looks identical to the Galaxy S10+, but there are a couple of differences between the two devices. As the name suggests, the Galaxy S10 5G supports 5G or the fifth-generation of wireless networks. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, only supports 4G/LTE networks.

But there’s more to the Galaxy S10 5G. The high-end smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic display (versus a 6.4-inch QHD+ on the S10+). The device also features quad cameras on the back, one of which is a time of flight sensor to measure depth. Plus, a 4500mAh battery with Wireless Power Share, Fast Wireless charging 2.0 and Super Fast charging at 25W. Rest of the specifications are similar to the Galaxy S10+. Read our review of Galaxy S10+ here.

Advertising

Highlights of Galaxy S10 5G

*5G support, up to 20 times faster than 4G networks

*Quad cameras on the back

*4500mAh battery with Super Fast charging at 25W

*8GB RAM (256GB/512GB storage)

*Available in Majestic Black, Royal Gold and Crown Silver colors

With the launch of the Galaxy S10 5G, the competition among telecom operators and handset makers is set to increase in South Korea. After Samsung, LG plans to make its V50 ThinQ commercially available in the Korean market on April 19. South Korea is expected to roll out 5G services in various cities in the coming months.