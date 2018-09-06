Samsung could debut Galaxy phone with in-display fingerprint sensor in China

Samsung might debut the in-display fingerprint scanner in a Galaxy phone that is expected to launch in China. Samsung might debut the in-display fingerprint scanner in a Galaxy phone that is expected to launch in China.

Samsung might debut the in-display fingerprint scanner in a Galaxy phone that is expected to launch in China. This has been reported by SamMobile, which quotes a tipster revealing the possibility of an in-display fingerprint appearing on a phone, that will be launched before Galaxy S10. China could be the first market for Samsung to launch a phone with its in-display fingerprint sensor, so the device might compete with Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex.

As per the report, @MMDDJ_ has tweeted that a Samsung phone slated for the China market could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. In another tweet, she claims that this phone could be named the Galaxy P1, though that appears to be a speculative working title.

In fact, @MMDDJ_ had recently tweeted that Samsung could soon replace its J series of phones, and launch the R series and P series instead.

Samsung may use UD fingerprint on new smartphone for China market. — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) September 5, 2018

If the phone does get launched, it will confirm Samsung’s plans to test out new features on mid-range devices, before adding them onto their flagship phones. SamMobile has added that the same had been echoed by DJ Koh, Samsung’s mobile communications division president, who claimed that a fingerprint sensor under the display would be a ‘major attraction’.

Recent leaks have stated that Galaxy S10 series, slated for February, will sport the fingerprint scanner under the display.

