Thursday, September 06, 2018
Samsung could debut Galaxy phone with in-display fingerprint sensor in China

A report suggests that Samsung could debut the in-display fingerprint sensor as part of a phone it will soon launch in China.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 6, 2018 1:31:08 pm
Samsung, Samsung in-display fingerprint scanner, new Galaxy phone in China, Galaxy phone with under screen fingerprint sensor, Samsung phone fingerprint sensors, Samsung mid range smartphones, Galaxy P1, Samsung news Samsung might debut the in-display fingerprint scanner in a Galaxy phone that is expected to launch in China.
Samsung might debut the in-display fingerprint scanner in a Galaxy phone that is expected to launch in China. This has been reported by SamMobile, which quotes a tipster revealing the possibility of an in-display fingerprint appearing on a phone, that will be launched before Galaxy S10. China could be the first market for Samsung to launch a phone with its in-display fingerprint sensor, so the device might compete with Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex.

As per the report, @MMDDJ_ has tweeted that a Samsung phone slated for the China market could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. In another tweet, she claims that this phone could be named the Galaxy P1, though that appears to be a speculative working title.

In fact, @MMDDJ_ had recently tweeted that Samsung could soon replace its J series of phones, and launch the R series and P series instead.

If the phone does get launched, it will confirm Samsung’s plans to test out new features on mid-range devices, before adding them onto their flagship phones. SamMobile has added that the same had been echoed by DJ Koh, Samsung’s mobile communications division president, who claimed that a fingerprint sensor under the display would be a ‘major attraction’.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S10’s all three variants likely to come with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

Recent leaks have stated that Galaxy S10 series, slated for February, will sport the fingerprint scanner under the display.

