Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Samsung Galaxy P30 could be called Galaxy A6s, launch expected on October 11: Report

Samsung Galaxy P30 could be officially called the Galaxy A6s when it makes its debut on October 11.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 30, 2018 1:06:49 pm

Samsung Galaxy P30, Galaxy A6s launch, Galaxy P30 leaks, Samsung China launch, Galaxy A6s listing, Galaxy A9 Star Pro (2018), Galaxy A6s specifications, Galaxy P30 fingerprint sensor, Galaxy A6s latest leaks Samsung could launch the Galaxy P30 under a different name, which could be Galaxy A6s.

Samsung could launch the Galaxy P30 under a different name, and the device is expected to be unveiled on October 11. According to a report from PhoneArena, the upcoming handset could be named Galaxy A6s. The phone was also listed on TENAA, which revealed some specifications of the phone.

The PhoneArena report claims that Samsung will launch Galaxy A6s besides the Galaxy A9 Pro (2018), that is slated for launch in China on October 11. As per their site,  the ‘Galaxy A6s’ moniker could be maintained for Asian markets, though one could expect a different name, if the phone is launched globally. Though no information has emerged around the phone’s pricing, it could be estimated that Galaxy A6s/Galaxy P30 could be a mid-range phone.

The latest TENAA listing shows a fingerprint sensor at the phone’s back. This goes against previous rumours, that have suggested that Galaxy A6s could be Samsung’s first phone to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, this listing shows that the phone could come with a 5.98-inch Infinity display, with a screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9. In addition, Galaxy A6s could have a 3300mAh battery, and the phone images show a vertically stacked dual-rear camera configuration. Other specifications could be revealed soon, as this phone’s official name can be confirmed in the days to come.

Over the past few weeks, Samsung has launched a slew of mid-end phones in India, as it faces tough competition from players like Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, and Vivo. Last week, it launched the Galaxy A7 (2018), the company’s first phone that sports a triple rear camera setup.

