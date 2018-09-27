Samsung Galaxy P30 gets certified by 3C in China, likely to launch soon

Samsung’s Galaxy P30 could launch sooner than expected. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Samsung’s Galaxy P30 could be nearer to launch, as revealed by a report from GizmoChina. The phone has been spotted on Chain’s 3C certification website, indicating that the launch could launch soon. Galaxy P30 is being touted as the first phone from Samsung that will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As per the leak, Galaxy P30 was listed as model number SM-G6200 in the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) website. The listing does not reveal much much about the phone, but we do know that the Galaxy P30 will support 5V/2A charging. Recently, the phone had also been spotted on TENAA, and this listing signifies the possibility of its launch. The TENAA listing mentions that Galaxy P30 could be available in 64GB/128GB storage configurations. Also, the phone is being expected in four gradient colour options: Black, Blue, Red, and Pink.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy P30 could feature in-display fingerprint sensor

Crucially, the phone is expected to sport an LCD display, which will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor. This is yet to be seen on any Samsung smartphone, though it has been expected on Galaxy S10. The latter, though, was being billed as the first Samsung phone to feature a fingerprint scanner under the display.

From the leaks featured so far, Samsung could be testing new features on its mid-range smartphones, before it rolls out to premium devices. For example, Galaxy A7 was the first Samsung device to have a triple rear camera configuration, another specification predicted to feature on Galaxy S10 series. The China launch of Galaxy P30 would pit Samsung’s new mid-range offering against Huawei and Vivo counterparts. At the moment, Samsung is yet to reveal the release date of the P30. Hopefully, we will know more about the handset in the coming days.

