Samsung Galaxy P30 could feature in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung is planning to launch Galaxy P30 as its first phone to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. This has been reported by SamMobile, which has claimed that the device could launch by the end of the year. Samsung is intended to launch a P series of phones that will sport fingerprint sensors under the display.

As per recent leaks, Samsung Galaxy P30 could sport an LCD display, that could have an optical imaging-based fingerprint sensor. Bearing model number SM-G6200, the phone is expected to be launched in China first.

In addition, China-based tipsters suggest that Samsung could also add Galaxy P30+ to its launch portfolio. While Galaxy P30 will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options, the phone could be offered in four colour variants: Black, Blue, Red, and Pink. The phone’s name is yet to be confirmed, though most leaks come with the ‘Samsung Galaxy P30’ moniker.

Samsung’s latest strategy in mid-range smartphones appears to be aimed at its Chinese competitors. Both Huawei and Vivo have globally launched smartphones that feature in-display fingerprint sensors, which increases the chances of Galaxy P30 being launched for China.

Also, many of the features being introduced to Samsung’s latest mid-range phones can be seen as a test for these features, which are also being expected in the Galaxy S10 series.

A major update from other flagship phones expected in Samsung Galaxy S10 is an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, rumours indicate that the upcoming Samsung flagship could have a triple rear camera configuration, as seen on the recently launched Galaxy A7.

