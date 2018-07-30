Samsung Galaxy On8 to launch in India this week, likely to be priced around Rs 18,000: Report

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) tipped to feature dual cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC [Image for representation] Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) tipped to feature dual cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC [Image for representation]

Samsung will reportedly launch Galaxy On8 2018 version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage this week in India. According to a report from IANS, the upcoming Galaxy handset will feature dual rear cameras and cost around Rs 18,000. The report citing Flipkart and industry sources said that the Galaxy On8 will sport a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display and it will be available on the e-commerce platform.

“The smartphone would feature Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor,” the source added. IANS report noted that the upcoming Galaxy On8 will be the company’s second online exclusive smartphone after the Galaxy On6 that made its debut earlier this month. The handset was the first to flaunt ‘Infinity Display’ in Samsung’s mid-range segment.

Samsung India has sold over 2 million units of its recently launched mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 in India. The company in its press note mentioned that it sold 50,000 units of Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 each day. Both the handsets feature near bezel-less Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity display. In addition, the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 come with Android Oreo OS with Samsung Experience UI layered on top, facial recognition for unlocking the devices and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

If the report turns out to be true, then the upcoming Samsung Galaxy On8 will be in direct competition with smartphones from popular Chinese brands Xiaomi, Honor, Vivo – the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9N and Vivo V9 respectively.



