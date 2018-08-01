Samsung Galaxy On8 with Infinity display, dual cameras launched, Flipkart sale from August 6

Samsung Galaxy On8 with Infinity display and dual rear cameras has been launched. A look at its price in India, features, and specifications. Samsung Galaxy On8 with Infinity display and dual rear cameras has been launched. A look at its price in India, features, and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy On8 with Infinity display and dual rear cameras has been launched in India at Rs 16,990. The phone will be available from August 6 on Flipkart and Samsung Online Shop. The Galaxy On8 can be bought with no cost EMI as well as special data offers. Galaxy On8 also comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall, a ‘Make for India’ feature that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to let users directly shop for a product on e-commerce platforms, by clicking a photo of it through the phone’s camera.

Samsung Galaxy On8 gets a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with dual rear cameras, a combination of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary lens with f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is 16MP with f/1.9 aperture. Samsung says the cameras are powered by AI and supports features such as Live Focus, Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop.

Samsung Galaxy On8 is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot). The phone is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo. The “Chat Over Video” feature allows for watching video while chatting thanks to a transparent keyboard.

“At Samsung, our constant endeavour is to bring meaningful innovation in our products and services that can truly add value to the lives of our consumers. Galaxy On8 sports Samsung’s signature Infinity Display and is a stunning device with state-of-the-art hardware and software features. With Galaxy On8, we have emphasized more on the camera, which is one of the most used features by millennials today,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India in a press statement.

