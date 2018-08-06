Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) first sale in India today: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018), that was launched in India last week, will go on sale from today. Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018), that was launched in India last week, will go on sale from today.

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018), that was launched in India last week, will go on sale from today. This phone will be available from 12pm on Flipkart as well as Samsung Shop. While consumers can avail many offers on the Galaxy On8 (2018), Samsung has also offered a Rs 1,000 price cut to the Galaxy On8, that was launched in 2016.

With the Galaxy On8 (2018), shoppers can avail cashback worth Rs 2,750, as well as double data courtesy of Reliance Jio. This offer will be valid both on Flipkart and Samsung Shop, alongside No Cost EMIs. While Flipkart users will also get Rs 400 off while purchasing the Galaxy On8 (2018), those buying via Samsung Shop will also receive a Rs 1,000 introductory discount on the phone.

With a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Based on Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top, the phone runs the octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC, which is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. Galaxy On8 (2018) has 4GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable to 256GB via microSD support.

On the camera front, Galaxy On8 (2018) comes with a dual-rear camera configuration, backed by LED flash. This includes a 16MP primary sensor of f/1.7 aperture, as well as a 5MP secondary lens with f/1.9 aperture.

Plus, Samsung has provided its Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop features. For selfies, the phone packs a 16MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy On8 (2018) is available for Rs 17,990.

