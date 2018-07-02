Samsung Galaxy On6 launched in India at Rs 14,490; sale from July 5 on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy On6 officially launched in India for a starting price of Rs 14,490. Sale begins from July 5. Samsung Galaxy On6 officially launched in India for a starting price of Rs 14,490. Sale begins from July 5.

Samsung Galaxy On6 with Infinity Display and a ‘Chat Over Video’ feature has been officially announced by the company. Galaxy On6 will be available on Flipkart and Samsung Online Shop and sports a price tag of Rs 14,490. The smartphone will go on sale from July 5 and is currently listed as ‘Coming soon’ on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy On6: Launch offers, price in India

Samsung Galaxy On6’s price in India is Rs 14,490 and it goes on sale from July 5. This is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. Samsung Galaxy On6 will also come with the option for Flipkart’s complete mobile protection plan at a price of Rs 49 only. The company is also offering no cost EMI starting at Rs 1,610 from bank debit/credit cards.

Another launch offer on the Galaxy On6 is for Jio customers, who will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,750 in their MyJio account on recharging with Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan. They would also get a Double Data benefit on the first 4 recharges of Rs 198 plan. The cashback is usually credited in the form of vouchers to the customer’s MyJio account.

Samsung Galaxy On6: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy On6 also sports the Infinity Display design we have seen on flagship phones from the company and the aspect ratio of the screen is 18.5:9. The Galaxy On6 has a taller display, which is 5.6-inches in size, though it sports an HD+ resolution which is 1440 x 720 pixels. The phone has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable storage is 256GB via microSD card.

The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 7870 processor from Samsung. The rear camera is 13MP, while the front camera is 8MP. Aperture on both is f/1.9, which Samsung claims will ensure a better low-light performance. It comes with 3000 mAh battery on board. Galaxy On6 also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. Samsung’s new phone has a Super AMOLED display for a more vivid viewing experience.

Samsung has also included the ‘Chat Over Video’ feature seen on the Galaxy J6, A6 series. It allows for a user to continue to chatting while watching videos on the smartphone. The smartphone also comes with My Galaxy Video app, with which users can experience aggregated and curated video content from some of the largest and most popular content providers. The new smartphone runs Android Oreo and will come in black and blue colour variants.

