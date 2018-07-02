Samsung Galaxy On6 to launch on Flipkart at 12.30pm: Expected price, specifications

Samsung will launch the Galaxy On6 from 12.30pm via Flipkart. Samsung will launch the Galaxy On6 from 12.30pm via Flipkart.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy On6 from 12.30pm via Flipkart. This was confirmed last month, when its notification page on the e-commerce platform went live. Though not much is known of this phone, the Galaxy On6 is expected to get a full screen Super AMOLED display, and could sport a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Samsung has made Tiger Shroff the brand ambassador for the Galaxy On6.

As per leaks, the Galaxy On6 could run Samsung Experience 9.0 over Android 8.0 Oreo, and come with a 3000mAh battery. Other than its display, this phone could also come with integrated Samsung Mall services, and an improved Exynos processor. Also, the Galaxy On6 will feature ‘Chat over Video’, that will allow users to reply to messages without interrupting any video that is found playing. This would let users stay hooked onto YouTube or Netflix, while answering WhatsApp texts at the same time.

The posters and Flipkart notifications page feature the hashtag #AlwaysOn with the phone’s description. This could possibly indicate that the phone could get a modified version of the ‘Always On’ mode, that is found on Samsung’s premium phones. It is expected that the Galaxy On6’s 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option will be priced around Rs 15,000. Samsung could also introduce cashback/exchange offers for this phone at launch.

This comes after the company launched four phones in May in India, namely the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. Each of these feature SAMOLED displays, each of which have a screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9. All of these also run Android 8.0 Oreo.

