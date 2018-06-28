Samsung Galaxy On6 to be Flipkart exclusive, reveal on July 2

Samsung will make a new Galaxy On series phone official at 12.30pm on July 2 via Flipkart. Samsung will make a new Galaxy On series phone official at 12.30pm on July 2 via Flipkart.

Samsung will make a new Galaxy On series phone official at 12.30pm on July 2. This device, likely to be called Galaxy On6, has been revealed through Flipkart, that has introduced a page with a ‘Stay Tuned’ button. The Galaxy On6 page on Flipkart also showed that Tiger Shroff will be the brand ambassador for the smartphone.

The Galaxy On6 notifications page comes with the hashtag #AlwaysOn, that confirms that this phone will not be an extension of Samsung’s Galaxy A or J series. It might also suggest that this phone could ship with an Always On display mode. In addition, Flipkart’s notification page for the new Galaxy On phone features videos of Shroff operating the Galaxy On6 across various modes. Rumours suggest that this smartphone could run Samsung Experience 9.0 over Android 8.0 Oreo, and come with a 3000mAh battery.

A report from IANS, citing industry sources, suggests that the Galaxy On6 could feature a Super AMOLED ‘Infinity’ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and have integrated Samsung Mall services. Also, it claims that Samsung will debut a ‘Chat over Video’ feature, to allow non-stop chatting while watching videos.

Galaxy On6 could be priced around Rs 15,000 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option, adds the report. It is likely that this phone could sport a faster Exynos processor, or add more features to Samsung Mall for this device.

Since the launch of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, Samsung had expanded its Galaxy A and J series. The most recent launch across these smartphone series is that of the Samsung Galaxy J6. The last Galaxy On series phone launched in India was the Galaxy On7 in January, that introduced the company’s AI-based Samsung Mall.

