Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 16GB internal storage available on Paytm Mall for Rs 8,490

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB variant is now available on Paytm Mall at Rs 8,490. The e-commerce website is also offering an additional five per cent cashback for the users who purchase the device on July 31. However, the 3GB RAM/64GB internal variant of the smartphone priced at Rs 12,900 isn’t available on the platform. The device is currently marked as out of stock on the website.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt sports a 5.5-inch 2.5D full HD LCD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7870 processor paired with the ‎ARM Mali-T830 MP2‎ GPU. The device comes in three storage variants – 3GB RAM/16GB internal storage, 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, and 3GB RAM/64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.

As for the cameras, the smartphone features a 13MP camera sensor on the back paired with an 8MP front camera sensor for taking selfies. Both the cameras sport an LED flash and include various modes like Beautification, Continuous Shot, HDR (High Dynamic Range), Interval Shot, Night, Panorama, Pro, Selfie, Sports and Wide Selfie modes. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB.

In other news, Samsung is working on a new mid-range smartphone under its Galaxy A series of smartphones. According to a report, with this new smartphone, Samsung will be bringing premium features like a triple camera setup on the back and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

